Residents express concerns about brush fire reigniting in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — We're keeping a close eye on the brush fire in Palm City that broke out on Thursday.

The wind gusts and low humidity sparked concerns of possible reignition.

WPTV reporter Joel Lopez was in Palm City listening to concerns from people that live on the frontlines of the fire.

"You can see smoke going, there’s little hot spots everywhere," said Samantha Weston.

WATCH: Why residents are concerned a 188-acre brush fire could reignite

Could a 188-acre brush fire in Martin County reignite? Why residents are concerned

She was picking up charred pieces of her fence that was damaged as the fire raced up to her property line.

"There was flames right there, almost like the entire fence line you could see flames," said Weston.

Weston said she was picking up her son from school when she got a phone call that the fire broke out. It wasn't until she got home that she realized the threat of the fire, as the flames were up to the top of the trees.

She gathered important documents together and prepared to evacuate her seven horses and two dogs.

"One of the cops was like throw her in the back of the K-9 car so she got to be a K-9 dog for the afternoon," said Weston. "I don't really know where she went, she drove around with him for a while then she came back."

She thanks first responders for the help with the fire, as well as her neighbors for helping take care of her horses.

"What's your concern now?" asked Lopez.

"That it might pick back up," Weston said.

WATCH: WPTV speaks with Florida Forest Service about weather conditions

'Wind gusts' a concern as crews continue to work brush fire in Martin County

While covering the story, the smoke remained consistent, but it was the winds that had first responders worried about a possible reignition.

“In addition to the sustained winds and the gusts, you're going to have what's called higher dispersion," David Grubich, public affairs mitigation officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. "We're going to have a higher dispersion today than what we had yesterday, which means more air can come into this fire and make it grow.”

As of Friday evening, Florida Forest Service said 188 acres were burned and that the fire was 100% contained.

On scene, WPTV witnessed Martin County Fire Rescue trucks making multiple rounds spraying the ground with water and other preventative measures to stop the flames from reigniting.

“It’s been dry out here, for sure, that’s probably why it spread so fast," said Weston.

The Florida Forest service said a lightning strike caused the fire.

The fire is not out yet, however, and the Florida Forest Service said it will be in the area monitoring the fire until it is extinguished. Residents will likely still see smoke lingering.