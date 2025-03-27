Martin County Fire Rescue, Florida Forest Service working to contain brush fire, homes evacuated

Update as of 3:33 p.m.

Fire has grown to 125 acres, according to Florida Forest Service. Blaze is 50% contained. No mandatory evacuations at this time.

* * *

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting Martin County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service to contain a brush fire that has burned several acres and evacuated a dozen homes.

The fire was reported at around 1 p.m. and is located near Martin County Highway, between Southwest Boat Ramp Avenue and 84th Street.

According to crews, the fire has burned about 125 acres and is moving west-southwest in heavy vegetation. They said they have a water source available from a nearby pond.

St. Lucie County Fire Rescue said it has joined multiple fire units, including tenders and brush trucks, to contain the fire.

The Florida Forest Service said they have three dozers and a helicopter at the scene, and a dozen homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

The sheriff's office said the evacuations are not mandatory but strongly urge residents north of Martin Highway, between Southwest Boat Ramp Avenue and 84th Street, to stay alert and monitor fire activity.

This is a developing story.