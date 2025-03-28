'Low humidity' and 'wind gusts' are concerns as crews work to contain brush fire in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Crews are still working to contain a brush fire that ignited Thursday afternoon in Martin County.

Martin County Fire Rescue said their overnight crews were swapped out with a new team Friday morning, as they remain in the area of 78th Avenue near the Stuart West and Cobblestone communities to monitor potential hot spots from Thursday’s large brush fire.

The blaze, named the "gator fire," remains 90% contained at 230 acres, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Martin County Fire Rescue said the brush truck will stay in place all day and staffed to ensure that if there are any issues, they will be ready.

The biggest concern for Friday is wind gusts, the Florida Forest Service said.

“In addition to the sustained winds and the gusts, you're going to have what's called higher dispersion," David Grubich, public affairs mitigation officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. "We're going to have a higher dispersion today than what we had yesterday, which means more air can come into this fire and make it grow.”

The Florida Forest Service said they’re expecting 2 p.m. to be the busiest for “fire behavior.”

Martin County Fire Rescue

“What we have is a window right now between now and 2 p.m., 2 p.m. is going to be our lowest humidity for the day," Grubich said. "When we get to 2 p.m., that's when we're going to expect the fire behavior to be at its worst.”

Grubich said they are still investigating the cause of this fire.

“We don't know what the cause is on this fire yet," he said. "It's still initial fire fighting mode, but we did have lightning move through here two days ago, before this fire. So, you got to give that some consideration.”

Grubich is also urging residents to be cautious and to report any sightings of smoke or flames.

“The biggest thing we ask with the public is that early reporting 911," he said. "You see smoke, call it in.”