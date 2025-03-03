Port St. Lucie woman, 25, involved in I-95 wrong-way crash that killed 2, FHP says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more about a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 that killed two people early Saturday morning in Martin County.

The fatal crash occurred at 2:47 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 109, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol.

WATCH BELOW: 2 killed in fatal wrong-way crash on I-95

Crash involving wrong-way driver kills 2 people on I-95 in Martin County

Investigators said a 25-year-old woman from Port St. Lucie was driving a gray 2022 Toyota Rav4 southbound in the inside northbound lane of the interstate.

A second vehicle, a red 2025 Nissan Altima driven by a 39-year-old man from Daytona Beach, was traveling north in the inside northbound lane.

A third vehicle, a blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 57-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, was also traveling north in the northbound lanes of I-95.

FHP said the woman driving the wrong way hit the Altima head-on. After the collision, the woman's RAV4 veered off the road to the left and came to rest on the inside shoulder, facing southwest.

The Altima rotated clockwise, crossing the northbound lanes to the right. It then entered the outside paved shoulder and came to rest on the grassy shoulder.

According to troopers, the Tacoma swerved to the left to avoid debris on the road. In doing so, the Tacoma ran off the road to the left, entered the grassy median and hit a tree.

The drivers of the Altima and Tacoma were pronounced dead at the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue.

The female driver was taken to Lawnwood Hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. Her condition has not been released.

Investigators have not released the names of any of the people involved in the wreck. The report did not say how fast the wrong-way driver was traveling at the time of the collision.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates to this story Monday.