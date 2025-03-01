Watch Now
Crash involving wrong-way driver kills 2 people on I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A major accident on I-95 in Martin County resulted in two fatalities early Saturday morning.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a wrong-way reckless driver was going southbound on northbound I-95 at mile marker 108 when he caused three crashes.

The single-occupant drivers of the two vehicles that he hit were killed.

The driver at fault was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPTV has reached out to Florida Highway Patrol, who has taken over the investigation, for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

