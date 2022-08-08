Person walking along Martin County beach finds man's body

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A person walking on a beach in Martin County on Sunday made a startling discovery.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a man's body was discovered buried in the sand just south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.

The person who was strolling on the beach found the man's feet sticking out from the sand when they made the discovery, investigators said.

Fire rescue arrived at the scene and later removed the body.

Law enforcement believes the man might have become buried in the sand when a dune collapsed, but the circumstances are still under investigation.

The sheriff's office said foul play is not suspected at the time. An autopsy on the body was expected to be performed Monday.

The victim's name has not been released.