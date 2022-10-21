Parents mourn loss of teen daughter killed Tesla, minivan crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Martin County family is mourning the loss of their beloved daughter after a tragic two-vehicle crash near Stuart earlier this week.

The teen's mother and father spoke to WPTV on Friday.

Emma Albritton was one of four people killed in the fiery crash Tuesday at the intersection of Federal Highway and 14th Street.

The teen's parents, Eric and Tanya Albritton, are devastated by the loss of their youngest daughter but doing their best to remember her and all the happiness she brought into their life.

Family of Emma Albritton Emma Albritton died in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Oct. 18, 2022. She was riding in a Tesla that hit a minivan. A total of four people died in the incident.

"Her light, her love, her passion. She had a light as big as her personality. And if she met you, she would love you. She would try and do anything for you," Eric and Tanya Albritton said.

Emma was in her second year at Indian River State College, studying to be a physical therapist.

On the day she died, her parents said she had dropped her car off at the shop for maintenance and her boyfriend's friend had come to pick her up, so they could do some studying while they waited for her car.

Martin County Fire Rescue Three people were killed in a crash involving a Tesla and Chrysler minivan on Federal Highway in Martin County on Oct. 18, 2022.

The teen leaves behind her mom, dad and sister.

Tanya Albritton said they have a celebration of life planned for next Saturday where everyone is asked to wear colors, not black clothing. She said her daughter loved her life in color and that's how it should be celebrated.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.