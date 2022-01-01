Danielle Seat joined WPTV as a reporter in January 2022.

Although originally from a small town near Denver, Danielle is excited to replace her snow boots with flip flops.

Prior to WPTV, Danielle worked in Charleston, South Carolina, where she covered the Democratic presidential debate, the Murdaugh murders, hurricanes and more. At KGWN in Cheyenne, Wyoming, she was the primary reporter on the state legislative session and the gubernatorial race.

Danielle also interned at Fox News in New York City and KDVR in Denver.

Before entering the world of news, Danielle discovered her loved of storytelling after spending years working in Asia. While attending school online, she worked for the Walt Disney Company in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where she performed in Mandarin. 我说中文! She also volunteered on a sea turtle conservation project in the Perhentian Islands of Malaysia.

Danielle is a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder and is a semester at sea alumnae.

Have a story idea? Send Danielle an email or a Facebook message!