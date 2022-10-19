Florida Highway Patrol investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.

The investigation could take weeks, if not longer, but law enforcement said speed looks to be a factor.

The crash scene was splintered in all directions at U.S. 1 and 14th Street, closing the road in both directions for about six hours.

FHP said the Tesla was going south on U.S. 1 and collided with the minivan, which was traveling north on U.S. 1 and making a left turn.

WPTV Debris was strewn across U.S. 1 in Martin County after this minivan was hit by a Tesla on Oct. 18, 2022.

Witnesses said the Tesla caught fire and the engine block from the minivan was sent some 20 to 30 yards down the road.

"Multiple witnesses came to us and said that the black vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash, so there was a lot of witnesses that saw it," Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek said. "There was debris 300 and something feet south of the crash. In fact, the engine of one of the vehicles was 250 feet south of the intersection."

Investigators said two teenagers in the Tesla and a couple in the van all died.

WPTV Estevan Sierra described the moments when the deadly crash occurred on Tuesday.

"We were sitting here and cutting hair and we heard like a really loud, just a loud bang almost like a semi truck’s tire blowing out just really really loud," witness Estevan Sierra, who works at a nearby barber shop, said. "I didn't think it was a car accident at first because there was no tire screeching no brake. No one braked at all."

The braking and speed of the car will likely be what investigators will be focusing on.

A crash reconstruction expert said the Tesla has some sophisticated technology onboard that records what the car was doing in the moments before impact.