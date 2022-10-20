Father of teen killed in crash shares his son's story

STUART, Fla. — A parent of one of the victims in a crash that killed four people in Stuart is sharing the story of his son's life.

George Meyer II said his son, 18-year-old George Meyer III was the driver in the Tesla.

Meyer said he got an urgent call from a coworker on Tuesday.

"One of my subcontractors called me up, his name is John. And he said to me 'George,' and I said, 'Hey John, what's going on?' And he said 'Where's George?'" said Meyer.

His friend saw the crash with a Tesla that looked like the one Meyer's son had.

"So I started calling George up, and he's not picking up and I'm calling and I'm calling on the phone and I'm starting to panic," said Meyer. "And I'm texting him, but I didn't know he was already dead, he was already dead."

The father showed up at the intersection where his fears were confirmed, George, his son, died in the crash.

"He knows I love him and that's what I would tell him. I'm never going to be able to get over this. He was like my best friend," said Meyer.

Meyer said the teen had just graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School and attended Indian River State College to become a cardiologist.

His father said he excelled in academics and sports and followed in his footsteps to become a blackbelt in karate.

"I remember in the beginning he was very competitive. He wanted to win and win and win," said

"In reality what he learned is to have skills that he would have one day in life," said Omar Campora, the Sensei of Kyokushin of Port St Lucie.

The teen trained at the dojo from when he was 7 years old until when he was 15.

"We saw him as a skinny kid like he was 12 years old, weighing 90 pounds. Very, very skinny and we see the transformation 5-6 years later. A man," said Gonzalo Omar Campora, an instructor with Kyokushin of Port St Lucie.

His sensei said he was like family and held a moment of silence at the Dojo in his honor.

"I wish that split second wouldn't have happened, and I wish he could be with us today and continue with his life," said Omar Campora.

George Meyer III leaves behind his father, his mother and his younger sister.

The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements.

"I was so proud of him, man. I was always proud of that kid, that kid was the new and improved George Meyer, you know," said Meyer.

