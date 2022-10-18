3 people killed in Martin County crash; portion of Federal Highway closed in both directions

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three people died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the wreck happened at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road just after 12:30 p.m.

The deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Federal Highway, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT: Crews are on scene of a two vehicle accident with heavy damage. One vehicle is on fire. Northbound and Southbound lanes on Federal Hwy are shut down at Baker Road. pic.twitter.com/Cpj53TVOiY — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) October 18, 2022

FHP spokeswoman Indiana Miranda said a Telsa sedan was traveling southbound on Federal Highway in the inside lane approaching the intersection of Baker Road.

A Chrysler minivan was traveling north on Federal Highway in the left turn lane, making a left turn within the intersection onto 14th Street.

FHP said the Telsa's front collided with the right front of the minivan. The Tesla overturned and caught on fire. The minivan came to a final rest on the shoulder of the intersection.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Three people were killed in a crash involving a Tesla and Chrysler minivan on Federal Highway in Martin County on Oct. 18, 2022.

The driver of the Tesla, a man born in 2004, died in the wreck. A passenger in his car was taken to the hospital, but their condition was unclear.

The driver of the minivan, a man born in 1952, died in the wreck. A female passenger in the minivan, born in 1949, also died.

Traffic is being diverted northbound south of the Manuel Bridge.

The sheriff's office said the road will be closed for "quite a period of time."

The Martin County School District said many of their school buses will be delayed by the wreck this afternoon.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

