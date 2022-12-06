Martin County working to combat rise in violent crime

STUART, Fla. — There is new attention focusing on a recent spike in violent crime in Martin County.

It's a deadly trend that Sheriff William Snyder said includes a spike in homicides this year.

"Over the past few years here in Martin County, we have seen a perceptible increase in violent crime, especially homicides," Snyder said.

The county saw nine homicides in 2022, more than double the four homicides in 2020 and in 2021. It's more than quadruple the two homicides seen in the county in 2018.

"We're also seeing a good bit of aggravated assaults, aggravated batteries, threats," Snyder said.

The new information comes after a violent weekend in Stuart. First, a teen in Jensen Beach was accidentally shot Saturday morning. Then, a man was shot in Indian River County. Soon afterward, an elderly couple was shot and killed in a double homicide over a homeowners association dispute.

"In the last 26 years that I've been here at the police department, Dec. 3, 2022, was by far the most unprecedented day of my career here," Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tummenelli said.

"That's not typical of this area," Stuart resident Garret Almeida said.

"Not here," said Vivian Rosenhauer, a part-time Stuart resident of 17 years. "It's just not happening here."

"To me, it's sad," Lisa Freitas, who has owned the Lisa Gay Fashions boutique in downtown Stuart for five years, said.

Snyder said it's hard to pinpoint an exact reason for the violence but said he believes he's seeing a level of aggression in the county he hasn't seen before.

"I think that there's a tension that you almost feel in the air," Snyder said. "People feel angry. There's just a sense in the community of people being easily frustrated."

Snyder also said a contributing factor could be population growth. According to U.S. Census data, Martin County has steadily grown in population by 10% in the past decade.

"There are thousands more people here," Snyder said. "We know that for every 100 people there will be a spike in the index crime rate, and we're seeing some of that."

Freitas said she's seen the change in population, too.

"[It] rose, yes. A big change, huge," Freitas said.

"It's been an explosion," Almeida said.

"Definitely," added Rosenhauer. "It's getting bigger."

Snyder said he believes the biggest problem is societal change and is now urging peace, tolerance and respect.

In addition, Stuart police said they're increasing patrols.

"It has been a tireless effort," Tummenelli said.

"It's great the police department is coming around more," Rosenhauer said.

"That's what's expected and that’s what you would want," added Almeida.

Snyder added a complicating factor is that a lot of the crime he's seeing involves drugs or abusive relationships.

He said that crime is hard to curb with patrols, and is urging community members to never resort to dangerous behavior or violence.