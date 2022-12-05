Watch Now
Martin County man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' sheriff's office says

Hugh Hootman, 75, arrested for first-degree murder in deaths of Ginger and Henry Wallace, both 81
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Martin County detectives said an "ongoing dispute" between neighbors ended with an elderly couple gunned down over the weekend.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Hugh Hootman, 75, is under arrest for two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Ginger Wallace, 81, and her husband, Henry Wallace, also 81.

The sheriff's office said Hootman shot and killed the couple just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Pointe condominiums, a 55-and-older community located on East Ocean Boulevard near Stuart.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said an "ongoing dispute appeared to be at the center of the killings."

Hootman lived in a condominium above the victims, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

