Suspect wanted in shooting at Stuart apartment complex

Ri'ahj Lee Thomas shot resident at The Crossings at Indian Run, police say
Police are looking for a man who they say shot a person at an apartment complex in Stuart.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Dec 04, 2022
STUART, Fla. — Police are looking for a man who they said shot a person at an apartment complex in Stuart on Saturday.

Investigators said Ri'ahj Lee Thomas entered an apartment at The Crossings at Indian Run and shot a resident.

The complex is located near Southeast Indian Street and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard.

Thomas is wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Police asked the public to call 911 immediately if they see Thomas and not to approach him.

Authorities have not offered any other details on the shooting and have not released the condition of the victim.

