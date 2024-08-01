Martin County Sheriff's Office looking for fraudster targeting Wells Fargo cardholders

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV has learned of yet another Wells Fargo cardholder that's been scammed. This time in Martin County. Investigators are looking to identify the person, they said, swindled a man out of a thousand dollars.

Darlene Hughes is all too familiar with the fraudsters posing as bank representatives.

“I had no reason to believe they were not the people until I got this gut feeling when I hung up, ‘something was wrong,’” said Hughes.

She said she lost about $9,600 after a fake bank employee claimed fraud on her account and then sent someone to pick-up her card.

“They told me that they had the card recycling program and that someone would come and pick up the card,” Hughes said.

She is one of 10 victims impacted in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the cases.

This new case in Martin County shows the cases are growing on the Treasure Coast.

“Initially, they are getting a text message that says did you make this $500 purchase at this store, reply yes or no,” said Martin County Sheriff's Office detective Jennifer Jaques.

Jaques said after a man replied “no” to the text he received in early July, he was contacted by a person posing as a fraud investigator.

“The phone call is typically from a phone number that is associated with Wells Fargo, because they are spoofing the phone number,” she explained.

Someone then showed up at the man’s home and took his debit card, just like they did to Hughes.

“Your gut tells you, 'do what they’re saying,' because you want to believe [they can help],” said Hughes.

Wells Fargo urges people not to be so trusting. They sent us the following statement about the recent fraud cases:

“Wells Fargo will never ask you to send us your physical card, nor will Wells Fargo send someone to collect your card. If either of these occur, it's a scam.”

“I’m just afraid now because who do I trust?” Hughes said.

The biggest takeaway is that the bank will never initiate contact. If you receive a call, always hang up and call the bank yourself.