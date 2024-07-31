Port St. Lucie Police looking for scammers responsible for stealing over $70,000 from Wells Fargo cardholders

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — If you think you wouldn’t fall for a credit card scam, neither did the people we spoke to in Port St. Lucie.

That’s where police say scammers are targeting Wells Fargo cardholders.

Surveillance footage shows the moment a scam victim handed over their credit card in a white envelope to a person posing as a Wells Fargo employee.

The man in the clip is one of three people that Port St. Lucie police are looking to identify.

Lisa Jensen is one of ten victims who've been swindled since late April.

“The lady on the phone was very professional. She said, ‘hi, I’m so-and-so from Wells Fargo fraud department and we’ve detected that there’s been some fraud on your account,’” said Jensen.

The scammer told her they would send an employee to pick-up her debit card at her house as part of a “recycle program.”

“So, she said when the person comes to the door they’ll have a code that they give you. You'll compare it with the code I give you and just give her the card and you’ll receive a new card in the mail,” said Jensen.

A person was at her door 10 minutes later.

Not long after her account was locked with $2,8000 missing.

"They lead you to believe that they are actually from where they are calling from," Jensen said. T"he lady on the phone sounded just like someone who would call from Wells Fargo.”

Darlene Hughes got the same call. Her losses were even higher totaling $9,6000. She says the bank won’t reimburse her.

“I panicked and the adrenaline had me going and I was like whatever I have to do to stop them from getting my mom’s money is what I have to do," said Hughes. "They kept me engaged to keep me from thinking too much.”

Police say 10 victims have lost a combined $73,000.

“This whole taking customer service to the next level is something we need to be aware of," Port St. Lucie Police Chief, Richard Del Toro said. A bank would never do that; they would never send out a representative to your home."

Del Toro said the best advice is to never give out information when you get a call from a bank. Instead, call the number on the back of your card to ensure you’re talking to a representative.

For now, the victims are left hoping justice will be served.

"You work hard for your money and you have to pay your bills and someone comes along and just takes that money and doesn’t bat an eye," Jenson said. "How can they sleep at night?”