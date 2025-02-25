MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning how much it would cost to build a new maternity center in Martin County as the county's only labor and delivery unit is getting ready to close its doors in five weeks.

Samantha Suffich, CEO of the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition, is working to find land and money to build a new maternity center. In December, Cleveland Clinic Martin North announced they would transition to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, "creating a centralized regional hub for mother and baby care."

The transition means an average of 650 mothers per year will have to find a new place to give birth.

“We want to make sure we are not spreading the burden to our surrounding communities," Suffich said.

How much could it cost to build a new maternity facility in Martin County?

Today Suffich took her concerns to the Martin County Commission, and the board agreed to have staff explore options for a location on county-owned land.

The Healthy Start Coalition already has the support of State Senator Gayle Harrell, who is asking legislators to approve $2 million to help build the center.

The total expected cost of the facility is expected to be $5 million.

“Unfortunately it’s going to be a very tough year so I’m not sure we're going to get those resources, but we’re going to try," Harrell said.

Harrell, who previously ran her husband's OBGYN practice, stressed the importance of access to maternity care.

“It’s a good investment because the children are our future and we want to have the healthiest babies possible," Harrell said.

The Healthy Start Coalition agrees that a new maternity center will fill the gap, with birthing and post-natal services closer to home.

“We’re trying to make this a grassroots initiative to address this major problem," Suffich said.