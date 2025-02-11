'VERY WORRIED': Community expresses major concern as only delivery unit in Martin County to cease operations

STUART, Fla. — Stuart city commissioners and several residents are seeking solutions as the only labor and delivery unit in Martin County is ceasing its operations.

During Monday's city commission meeting, Cleveland Clinic officials addressed the city about why they decided to end their services, citing short staffing and lack of demand.

WATCH: Community expresses concerns as the only labor and delivery unit in Martin County to close down in April

'VERY WORRIED': This community is concerned for the safety of expecting mothers

Cleveland Clinic Martin North will consolidate with Cleveland Clinic in Tradition Hospital which is 19 miles out, starting April 1.

“Leaving this community without OB service, without a hospital to deliver babies is a tragedy,” stated Katie Douglas, a labor and delivery nurse in Martin County.

Caleb Holder, WPTV Katie Douglas lives in Martin County and works as a certified nurse and midwife.

Dr. Rishi Sighn, Cleveland Clinic Vice President and chief medical officer says they tried hiring 11 physicians for the unit for three years but have only recruited six.

“We increased salaries up to 50% more than we had offered in the past for OB doctors,” stated Dr. Sighn. “We simply couldn’t track those doctors here.”

However, commissioner Chris Collins said time is crucial for expecting mothers.

“I am very worried that this community will not be able to get to the hospital safety and it’ll danger mothers and their babies," Collins said.

Commissioner Laura Giobbi believes the move will turn people away from living in Martin County and affect the population.

“Births are going to continue to take place,” Giobbi said. “Unfortunately, if we close a birthing center here, they’re not going to be taking place in our community.”

Caleb Holder, WPTV Commissioner Giobbi has concerns some Martin county expectant mothers may not make it to Cleveland Clinic Tradition on time.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sighn stated Cleveland Clinic Martin North will be equipped to handle emergency births if needed. But many, including Collins, believe this will pose dangers.

“Moms don’t want to give birth in an ER”, shared Collins. "Next to somebody overdosing or somebody who got a staph or bacterial infection that’s coming, some diabetic infection while you’re trying to have a baby.”

Staff from Martin County Healthy Start Coalition worry this could push the Tradition clinic to capacity.

“My fear is we will be delivering in hallways,” Santana Ferris said. “And that makes it very dangerous.”

Mayor Campbell Rich stated because they don’t have the funds to solve this, they need to work with the county to find a solution.

Dr. Sighn stated he would be willing to discuss the matter with the county.