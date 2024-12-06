Cleveland Clinic Martin North ceasing maternal labor and delivery services

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Cleveland Clinic Martin North is ceasing its maternal labor and delivery services.

The medical center made the announcement Friday in a post on Facebook.

It said the location's labor and delivery services will transition to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital, "creating a centralized regional hub for mother and baby care."

"We want to acknowledge the impact these changes to women’s health services may have on our valued patients and caregivers," the medical center said in the post. "This decision was not made lightly and reflects a commitment to our community’s evolving healthcare needs while facing challenges experienced by health systems nationwide."

As part of the transition, Cleveland Clinic Martin North said it is "introducing changes to optimize women’s health services and strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our region."

Those changes include enhanced outpatient gynecological services, adding a minimally invasive gynecological surgeon and expanding specialty care in urogynecology and advanced pelvic surgery at Cleveland Clinic Martin North, the center said.

According to the center, employees impacted by these changes will be able to apply for other positions at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health or any open position throughout the region.

The medical center did not specify when these changes will be implemented.

>> Download the free WPTV News mobile app for updates on this developing story