Here's what you need to know as brush fire season begins in Florida

STUART, Fla. — Fire concerns are high this week due to ongoing dry conditions. With no rain in the forecast and low humidity, the risk of brush fires persists.

“We are in the beginning of our fire season. We are already starting to see dry conditions out there due to the lack of rain. The cooler weather also dries out some of the brush," said Martin County Fire Rescue District Chief Tom Hornbostel.

That means they’re keeping a close eye on weather conditions that prompt a fire advisory.

“That happens with low humidity, high winds, dry weather,” said Hornbostel. “It’s really all like a perfect combination to start brush fire season.”

When the region is under a red flag warning, or fire advisory, Martin County Fire Rescue explained they increase staffing and bring out the heavy equipment.

“Brush trucks — their main focus is to go fight the fire and the tenders are to supply the brush trucks with water,” said Hornbostel. “Also the Martin County Sheriff’s Office also provides a helicopter with water drops.”

He said it's the regular training and heavier equipment that makes fighting a blaze in windy conditions feasible.

Hornbostel said homes that surround wooded areas can be at risk, but there's things you can do to protect your family and property.

“Creating a good 15-20 feet away from their house. Any brush, any low lying trees, or anything like that, trim those back. Make sure you have a good, safe, defensible area around your house,” said Hornbostel.

He urges residents to stay vigilant, avoid outdoor burning, and report signs of smoke or fire immediately.