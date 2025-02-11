MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A brush fire that burned 10 acres last week in Martin County is the first major incident of what’s expected to be a busy fire season.

The flames forced evacuations at a nearby campground in the Hungryland Wildlife Area and putting firefighters on high alert for what could be to come.

District Chief Tom Hornbostel tells WPTV repoert Tyler Hatfield they're prepared for fires

Martin County Fire Rescue says dry weather will be fuel for a busy brush fire season

District Chief Tom Hornbostel told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield that the dry land is perfect fuel for that fire.

“We're almost hitting like what they consider that almost like desert-like conditions,” said Hornbostel.

First Alert Weather Meteorologist Frances Peyton said a lack of rainfall in January is making Martin County abnormally dry.

“Only less than an inch of rainfall was recorded,” said Peyton. “[We] typically see around three inches of rainfall for January.”

Peyton said this La Niña weather pattern is making it even hotter.

“That's going to allow for any additional evaporation, which will exacerbate the already dry conditions out there leading to probably a more troublesome brush fire season,” said Peyton.

Troublesome yes, but Hornbostel said his crews are prepared.

Martin County Fire Rescue has eight brush fire trucks, designed to reach remote areas.

“It can go through some really tough terrain and get to those brush fires,” said Hornbostel. “[We] can go over palmetto heads and other things like that.”

Seven water tankers are also on standby, with one of them fully-staffed 24/7. Those tankers each hold at least 2,000 gallons of water.

Hornbostel said people living in fire prone areas can help by creating a defense 10 to 20 feet away from their homes.

“That means cutting any trees or limbs that may be hanging over or cleaning out gutters,” said Hornbostel.