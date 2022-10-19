Witnesses describe fiery Martin County crash that killed 4 people

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash that killed four people Tuesday in Martin County had good Samaritans jumping into action to help the victims.

The crash involving a Tesla sedan and a minivan occurred just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road.

WPTV

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Tesla sedan slammed into the minivan, flipping over and bursting into flames.

WPTV

The intersection was left filled with debris as first responders tried to rescue the victims involved.

Witnesses told WPTV that the crash and the aftermath are like nothing they have ever seen.

Christina Stamper was a few cars behind the crash. She pulled over and called 911.

"I saw what was pulled out of that Tesla, and they were kids. They were kids," Stamper said.

WPTV

Stamper was emotional describing the scene.

"I watched them pull the drape over the body and I watched them pull the other man out," she said. "There were so many people here who just want to help and be there for their neighbors and do whatever they can, and I think that's amazing."

Another good Samaritan, Robert Biber, tried to rescue the teens from the Tesla.

"I was face to face," he said. "I tried to crawl up underneath the car to try and do something there, but the fact it was exploding, people were yelling, 'The car is going to explode. The car is going to explode.' I couldn't physically reach the kid that was in there."

WPTV

Biber then rushed to the minivan and saw the woman was still breathing. He cut her out of her seatbelt and started CPR.

"I was yelling, 'Wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up, wake up,' and that was it," he said.

Biber said he performed CPR on the woman until first responders arrived at the scene.

"I'm sorry," he said. "I wish I could've done more at some point and my heart goes out to them. It really does."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.