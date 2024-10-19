'Denied today:' Martin County resident seeks FEMA disaster assistance

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Tornado victims in Martin County say they want to take advantage of the federal resources being made available following Hurricane Milton.

In Mariner Cove, Terri Root desperately seeks disaster relief.

“I was denied today for disaster assistance,” said Root. “I’ve got two doors that don’t lock, windows that don’t lock, and I stay up all night long because of looters.”

This comes over a week after a tornado touched down in her neighborhood.

“I heard this roar coming and I look out. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” said Root. “It cracked the plywood [on the roof] all the way up and then there was five-foot holes and four-foot holes on the other side all the way around.”

She says FEMA knocked on her door Friday.

“FEMA came around, they were walking down the street going house to house to house," she said.

They answered questions and provided guidance on how to apply for assistance, but Root says it’s not enough.

“It made me feel better, but we want help now. We’re not here for the money, we want things fixed so we can live,” said Root.

She’s learning this process will be a long one.

WPTV Terri Root shows WPTV's Cassandra Garcia the damage to her home.

Martin County Emergency Management says they’re working with FEMA to set up a disaster recovery center to connect the community with FEMA representatives. While they couldn’t give us an exact opening date, they assured us it is coming.

In the meantime, they’re asking residents not to be discouraged if their application is denied.

"Just because they say no the first time doesn’t mean there isn’t a pathway for appeals," Martin County Emergency Management Deputy Director Amy Heimberger Lopez explained.

She said it's also important to keep in mind that “FEMA is not here to make you whole again, they're here to fill those gaps where the insurance doesn’t provide it.”

FEMA told WPTV that residents can and should appeal.

“So if you’ve received a letter, read those letters through. Find out the reason why,” said FEMA's Renee Bafalis.

Root already plans to do so once the disaster recovery center opens, but her patience is wearing thin.

“Tell us if we’re going to get help and how long that help might be,” said Root.