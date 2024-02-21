Dealer 'knowingly sold lethal amounts' of fentanyl to Palm City woman, investigators say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man who investigators said sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and later died last year is now facing multiple charges in Martin County.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a written statement Wednesday that Sean Lamont Bray knowingly sold fentanyl and cocaine to a Palm City woman for more than six months.

"This drug dealer knowingly sold lethal amounts of fentanyl to a woman that ultimately resulted in her death," Moody said. "Every drug trafficker should know, in Florida, if you traffick fentanyl and kill someone, you will be held accountable."

Detectives said Bray admitted his primary source of income was selling crack cocaine and fentanyl, making approximately $500 a day selling illicit drugs.

Investigators said the victim traveled from her home in Martin County to Bray's residence in West Palm Beach where the suspect sold her cocaine and fentanyl the day of the overdose. When they examined Bray's phone, the sheriff's office said that Bray contacted the woman for numerous drug sales.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday, wasn't bashful about dealing the deadly narcotics to someone struggling with addiction.

"[Bray said], 'Well, you know you have your job to do, I have my job to do. I'm sorry for her,'" Budensiek said reiterating the suspect's statements. "He said something to the effect of 'Yeah, I do feel bad for her. I liked her, and I didn't want her to use those drugs, but she wanted them, so I gave them to her.'"

Bray faces one count of manslaughter, three counts of sale of fentanyl and three counts of sale of cocaine, which are all second-degree felonies. He is also charged with two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, which is a third-degree felony.

"(The victim) was desperately trying not to be an addict. She had been going to rehabs, but then checking herself out," Budensiek said Wednesday. "Unfortunately, these drug dealers continued to feed her drugs, so she kept relapsing."

This is the second suspect to be arrested in Martin County to face charges in connection with an overdose death. A Stuart man was arrested in May 2023 in the death of a 28-year-old woman from acute fentanyl poisoning.

A state law passed in 2017 allows law enforcement to pursue first-degree murder charges against anyone who sells fentanyl to someone who dies from it.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder has been vocal about the impacts of fentanyl and other drugs on the Treasure Coast, recently traveling to the U.S. southern border.

"The fentanyl crisis continues to plague our county much like it has throughout our country," Snyder said in a statement. "As this crisis rages, so does our relentless efforts to stop it. This latest arrest is proof that we will not rest until every last bit of this deadly drug and those who push it, are off our streets."

In a separate case, three men from New York were arrested in December after Martin County deputies said they were caught with 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000, which was deemed as the county's "largest fentanyl load" in its history.