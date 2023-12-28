Watch Now
Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes 'largest fentanyl load in county's history'

Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 30, Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 26 and Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo, 36, face 25 years in prison
Martin County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Deputies make fentanyl bust in Martin County, Fla. on Dec. 27, 2023.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 12:21:34-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three men from New York were arrested Wednesday after, deputies say, they transported 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000.

Martin County Sheriff's Offfice deputies arrested Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 30, Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 26, and Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo, 36 in the parking lot of a retail shopping plaza on Federal Highway.

Deputies said the three men are suspected to be part of a larger drug trafficking organization.

They face fentanyl trafficking charges, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
