Martin County Sheriff's Office seizes 'largest fentanyl load in county's history'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three men from New York were arrested Wednesday after, deputies say, they transported 10,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of $300,000.

Martin County Sheriff's Offfice deputies arrested Jeffry Ezequiel Gonzalez-Ortiz, 30, Yelson Daniel Alvarez-Ortiz, 26, and Carlos Antonio Almonte-Melo, 36 in the parking lot of a retail shopping plaza on Federal Highway.

Deputies said the three men are suspected to be part of a larger drug trafficking organization.

They face fentanyl trafficking charges, which carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.