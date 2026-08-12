Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Atlantic with 45 mph winds

3rd named storm of the hurricane season will not impact the US
Tropical Satellite storm1.png
WPTV
Tropical Satellite storm1.png
crist2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MIAMI — The tropics are starting to heat up as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, west-southwest of the Azores, with 45 mph winds and higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Atlantic with 45 mph winds

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving quickly toward the east, away from the United States, at about 25 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

A turn toward the east-northeast and a slower forward motion is expected later Wednesday. The storm is forecast to be a "fish storm," meaning it will not affect land. It is also expected to be a short lived storm as it enters cooler waters on Thursday.

Tropics

2 Other Systems Being Monitored

The NHC is also monitoring an area of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic. The disturbance has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days. This system is moving west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

Cristobal

A second system is just off the coast of west Africa, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system has a 30 percent chance of tropical development over the next seven days as it moves west-northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Hurricane season lasts through November, peaking in mid-September.

WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV News

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE HURRICANE PREPARATION GUIDE HERE

JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Minimal now but a small bump up for the weekend.

James Wieland