Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in the Atlantic with 45 mph winds

MIAMI — The tropics are starting to heat up as the peak of hurricane season approaches.

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Cristobal formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, west-southwest of the Azores, with 45 mph winds and higher gusts.

Tropical Storm Cristobal forms in Atlantic with 45 mph winds

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

According to the 11 a.m. advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Cristobal is moving quickly toward the east, away from the United States, at about 25 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

A turn toward the east-northeast and a slower forward motion is expected later Wednesday. The storm is forecast to be a "fish storm," meaning it will not affect land. It is also expected to be a short lived storm as it enters cooler waters on Thursday.

2 Other Systems Being Monitored

The NHC is also monitoring an area of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic. The disturbance has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two days. This system is moving west-northwest across the central tropical Atlantic.

A second system is just off the coast of west Africa, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system has a 30 percent chance of tropical development over the next seven days as it moves west-northwest across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Hurricane season lasts through November, peaking in mid-September.