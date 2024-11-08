'Bless your hearts': Martin County deputies put their own well-being aside to help others

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Since the twisters touched down, four weeks ago, WPTV has been working to secure body camera footage from our local sheriff's departments.

On Thursday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office sent us more than an hour of video, showing exactly what deputies were working through that night.

In the body camera, deputies can be seen running to help victims.

One deputy, runs to the front door of a home and immediately takes action saying, "alright who do we got here?" "head trauma! "okay."

Crews ran in the pouring rain, jumping over down trees and branches in Mariner Sands to ask people who just went through an EF-2 tornado, "Are you guys hurt?"

One woman appeared to be, was comforted by deputies who took her hand and led her to safety.

With one deputy saying to her, "I got you I got you" and the woman responding back in a state of shock, "Ive never seen so many tornadoes in my life!"

Deputies were seeing fresh damage, since the tornado had just passed through a half hour before their arrival ... and even as crews radios weren't working because of the heavy rains flooding them, they did not stop helping.

On the roads, crews had another challenge.

They had to maneuver roads where downed power lines, uprooted trees, abandoned cars, and other debris was in the way.

Yet, they stayed out in Martin County all night, and well into the next day providing aid to those in need, "bless your hearts for being out in all of this," one woman told crews who were helping her.