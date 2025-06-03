2 arrested in death of man found 'covered in blood' on Martin Highway near Mudfest

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made in the death of a man found "unresponsive and covered in blood" along Martin Highway near Mudfest over the weekend, the Martin County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Deputies said the victim was at a Mudfest event at Plant Bamboo off State Road 714 when he got into an initial altercation with at least one individual.

WATCH: MCSO says victim called 911

Sheriff's office says man found dead on Martin Highway called 911 to say he'd been stabbed

The sheriff’s office said they received several 911 calls late Saturday night, including from the victim, alleging he had been stabbed.

"He got away from the event and started walking down 714. About a mile east of 714 from the entrance to Plant Bamboo is where we think the altercation that resulted in him being injured happened," said Major Ruben Romero with MCSO.

WATCH: Man's body found near Mudfest in Martin County

Man's bloody body found near Mudfest

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with people who attended the multi-day event. Some were surprised to learn about the homicide and said nothing at the event could have raised red flags.

“This was the most relaxed, family-oriented weekend I’ve ever been to here. I mean, I brought three kids of my own," said Tyler Reitchman. "There were no arguments, there were no fights. It was actually a really good time.”

More of WPTV's coverage on this story:

Region Martin County MCSO: Man found dead near Mudfest called 911 to say he'd been stabbed Jon Shainman