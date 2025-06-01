Watch Now
Death investigation underway in Martin County after man found along CR 714

Police say that the victim was located near an event that was taking place at Plantbamboo Mud Park Saturday evening
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead along Martin Highway Saturday night.

Officials say that at around 10 p.m. Saturday, they found a white male in his late 30s lying unresponsive and covered in blood along the 26000 block of Country Road 714 (Martin Highway). MCSO says they are treating the case as a homicide. The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause and manner of the death is still under investigation, but officials say that the victim was located near an event that was taking place at Plantbamboo Mud Park Saturday evening.

Deputies urge anyone who attended the event and has any information, or could have witnessed any altercation, to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 772-220-706 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

