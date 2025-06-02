Sheriff's office says man found dead on Martin Highway called 911 to say he'd been stabbed

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is looking for help piecing together what led to a man’s death over the weekend, after his bloodied body was found off the side of a rural road.

The victim’s name is not being released yet but we’re told he was in late thirties and is from the Treasure Coast.

WATCH: Man's body found near Mudfest in Martin County

The sheriff’s office says they received several 911 calls late Saturday night, including from the victim, alleging he had been stabbed.

We’re told the victim was at a Mudfest event at Plant Bamboo off State Road 714 when he got into an initial altercation with at least one individual.

"He got away from the event and started walking down 714. About a mile east of 714 from the entrance to Plant Bamboo is where we think the altercation that resulted in him being injured happened," said Major Ruben Romero with MCSO.

The sheriff’s office tells us they are working a lot of leads but the victim did not provide any suspect information before he died.

If you know something, the sheriff’s office is asking for you to reach out.