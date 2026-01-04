20-year-old driver dies in fiery crash near Hobe Sound, passenger critical

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — A violent single-vehicle crash late Saturday on Sea Branch Boulevard near U.S. 1 claimed the life of a 20-year-old driver and left a 20-year-old passenger in critical condition, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to investigators, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree and then burst into flames. The driver was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries early Sunday morning.

A passenger managed to escape the fully engulfed vehicle with help from a good Samaritan and was flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she remains in intensive care.

Authorities say excessive speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash. The names of the victims have not been released.

The sheriff’s office noted this was the third death of a young person in just two days, calling it a somber start to the new year on local roadways.

Deputies are urging all drivers, particularly younger motorists, to slow down and remain attentive, especially during nighttime hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.