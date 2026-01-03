2 teenagers killed, child hospitalized in Hobe Sound crash near I-95 intersection

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Two teenagers were killed and a 12-year-old was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Hobe Sound late Friday night.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Bridge Road and Interstate 95, according to authorities. A 16-year-old male student at Martin County High School and a 15-year-old female from Jupiter died at the scene.

The 12-year-old passenger was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.

Family members of all victims have been notified, officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Officials did not immediately release details about what caused the collision or whether charges will be filed. No further information about the injured child's condition was released.

