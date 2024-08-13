18-year-old arrested in connection with deadly Martin County crash that killed 3

STUART, Fla. — Enrique Hernandez, 18, has been arrested in connection with a deadly Martin County stolen car crash near the intersection of Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road that killed three people in May.

Hernandez, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was brought to Martin County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon from the Palm Beach County Jail.

We are expecting to hear from the sheriff later today about what charges Hernandez faces and how detectives determined if Hernandez was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle that crashed into the St. Lucie River near Kanner Highway and Cove Road.

Nineteen-year-old Jerry Choisy, 18-year-old Geovany Alexis, and 17-year-old Marcus Griffin, all from Palm Beach County, died.

Hernandez and another teen from Boynton Beach were found alive.

As he was being walked into the sheriff's office in Stuart, WPTV's Jon Shainman asked Hernandez if he had anything to say to the families.

"I love my brothers," Hernandez said.

WPTV's Ethan Stein previously spoke with Hernandez's mother, Erica Hernandez, in May. She said her son told her "He had an accident, that’s all he said, an accident. He said he's 'OK. I’m in the hospital' and no more. I called him and no answer.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.