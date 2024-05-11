Watch Now
15-year-old arrested after 3 killed in stolen car crash in Martin County

Teen pulled from water after stolen car crashed into St. Lucie River early Tuesday morning
The Martin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the two remaining names of the three people who died when a stolen car plunged into the St. Lucie River this week.
Martin County sheriff's deputies scour the St. Lucie River after a stolen car crashed into a canal near Southwest Kanner Highway and Southeast Cove Road on May 7, 2024.
Posted at 9:30 PM, May 10, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager who survived a crash in Martin County this week that resulted in the deaths of three other teens is now facing charges, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old was arrested Friday evening in Palm Beach County.

The teen, who WPTV is not identifying, was pulled from the water after the stolen car crashed into the St. Lucie River early Tuesday morning.

Deputies said he will be moved to juvenile detention after he is booked at the Martin County jail on felony charges.

The 15-year-old faces the following charges:

  • Two felony counts of possession of stolen credit cards
  • Two felony counts of possession of personal identification information
  • One count of resisting arrest without violence

The sheriff's office said the teen had a mask and stolen credit cards when he was pulled from the water.
Investigators have not said if the other person who survived the crash, an 18-year-old man, will face charges.

Three people died in the crash — Jerry Choisy, 19, Geovany Alexis, 18, Marcus Griffin, 17, — after the car plunged into the river while traveling at a high rate of speed.

