LIVE AT 2:30: Martin County sheriff to provide update on 16-mile chase, fatal crash

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2:30 P.M.:

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to provide an update on a high-speed pursuit that lasted for 16 miles on Sunday, which ended in the death of the suspect after he crashed into two other vehicles.

Sheriff John Budensiek is set to hold a media availability at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wrong-way driver dead after 16-mile chase, fiery crash near Hobe Sound

WPTV reported on Monday that the driver who caused the three-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 1 was a 43-year-old man from West Palm Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. However, authorities have not released the man's name.

The pursuit on the highway began in Riviera Beach and ended in a fiery crash near Jonathan Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

Investigators said the West Palm Beach man was in a Ford Escape SUV traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph before crashing into a BMW and a Land Rover near the state park. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, all from Brookhaven, Georgia, were inside the BMW. A 63-year-old woman from Jupiter was driving the Land Rover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Budensiek said Sunday all four victims are expected to survive.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.

