West Palm Beach man travels in wrong lanes for about 16 miles before fatal crash in Martin County, FHP says

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver was killed, and four people were injured, including two young children, after a 16-mile chase on Sunday ended in a fiery crash in Martin County.

Investigators say the driver raced up U.S. Highway 1 in a Ford Escape SUV at speeds of up to 100 mph before crashing into two vehicles near Jonathan Dickinson State Park.

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The Martin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were alerted just before 5 p.m. Sunday to a driver heading the wrong way on the highway.

Authorities say a U.S. Border Patrol agent first spotted the suspect near Broadway Street in Riviera Beach and attempted to stop the vehicle, triggering the 16-mile chase.

During the pursuit, Jupiter police successfully deflated one of the vehicle's tires before the suspect attempted to run over an officer.

After entering Martin County near the state park entrance, the Ford Escape collided with a Land Rover SUV and a BMW X5 SUV, then caught fire

The suspect, a 43-year-old man from West Palm Beach, died at the scene.

A 39-year-old woman, a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old, all from Brookhaven, Georgia, were inside the BMW. A 63-year-old woman from Jupiter was driving the Land Rover, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Sheriff John Budensiek, all four victims are expected to survive.

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Carlos Jaramillo, who owns a souvenir shop close to where the crash occurred, said he was on U.S. Highway 1 on Sunday afternoon.

"I have to go on that intersection and make a U-turn, and that was right before I started seeing the cops, so you know, I could have been in his way," Jaramillo said.

Jupiter residents Easton Johnson and Will Plum said they were stunned by what happened.

"Mind-boggling that he even made it 16 miles down the road, like that is going that fast in the wrong way, and also that he hit innocent people," Johnson said.

Mark Flading, a Jupiter resident, said the chase raised concerns about public safety.

"It's pretty scary, and the fact that they got 16 miles…" Flading said.

Investigators have not released the name of the 43-year-old suspect or the names of the victims. The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said more information will be released in the coming days.

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