Wrong way driver dies after high-speed crash, four others injured

A wrong-way driver traveling at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour died after crashing into two vehicles on U.S. 1 in Martin County, leaving four others injured, authorities said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just before 5 p.m. after the Jupiter Police Department alerted deputies about a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of US-1.

Martin County Sheriff's Office A fatal crash involving a wrong way driver happened on Sunday, May 24, 2026 according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said a U.S. Border Patrol agent first spotted the suspect near Broadway Street and U.S. 1 in Riviera Beach and attempted to stop the vehicle. Border Patrol then notified several agencies, including Juno Beach Police Department and Jupiter Police Department, as the pursuit moved north.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said the suspect drove nearly 16 miles in the wrong direction. During the pursuit, Jupiter Police successfully deflated one of the vehicle’s tires on a bridge. Investigators also say the suspect attempted to run over an officer.

“That 16 miles of US-1 he drove the wrong way. All 16 miles and at the bridge, Jupiter was able to throw out stop sticks — they deflated one tire. The suspect tried to run one of their officers over and then continued northbound," said Sheriff John Budensiek.

The chase ended in Hobe Sound when the suspect crashed into two vehicles, veered off the roadway near U.S. 1 and Jonathan Dickinson State Park, and burst into flames.

Martin County Sheriff's Office

Officials said the driver was ejected from the vehicle. First responders performed CPR, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were injured, including a 6-year-old child who suffered internal injuries and was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center. A 4-year-old child was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Two adults were also hurt. Despite the severity of the crash, authorities said all four are expected to survive.

“Thankfully for all four of them — it looks like, considering the impact and I’m taking about a significant amount of impact, considering how bad this crash was — they will survive and hopefully make a full recovery.”

Martin County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said the vehicle’s tag was registered to an elderly South Florida woman. However, fingerprint analysis has not identified the suspect, and authorities still do not know who was behind the wheel.

“You can tell by looking at this scene, we’re looking at a crash that took place almost a quarter of a mile behind me, and there’s debris spread even farther north from where we are,” Sheriff Budensiek said. “It’s safe to say this was a crash involving speeds well over 100 miles per hour.”

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