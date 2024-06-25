Woman convicted in Amore Pools fraud scheme gets 30 years in prison after millions stolen from victims

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman convicted last month of taking part in a scheme to defraud hundreds of pool customers on the Treasure Coast will spend the next three decades in prison.

In an Indian River County courtroom Tuesday afternoon, Chrystal Washburn, 42, was sentenced to 30 years.

Washburn's attorney had asked the judge for a sentencing of time served, which would have been about two years.

She and her husband, Brian, ran Amore Pools Inc., based in Vero Beach, for just over two years. But Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators said during that time the company defrauded upwards of 150 customers out of at least $2 million.

On May 24, Chrystal Washburn was found guilty of the following charges:



False information on application for a contractor's license

Unlicensed contractor during state of emergency

Organized scheme to defraud

Seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information

Two counts of money laundering

Omit/conceal information to avoid workers compensation premium

Insurance application fraud

The Washburns were both arrested in October 2021 after FDLE investigators found the two were collecting money from their customers at Amore Pools Inc., but not finishing jobs. Customers said the work that was completed would often fail inspections.

Chrystal Washburn's husband, Brian, was also sentenced to 30 years in prison in August 2022 for money laundering, fraudulent use of personal IDs of his customers and organized scheme to defraud.