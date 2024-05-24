Watch Now
Suspect in Amore Pools fraud scheme found guilty of multiple charges

Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators said company defrauded upwards of 150 customers out of at least $2 million
A woman accused of taking part in a scheme to defraud hundreds of pool customers on the Treasure Coast was found guilty of multiple charges Friday.
Chrystal Washburn took the stand during her trial in Indian River County.
Posted at 4:57 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 17:22:01-04

Chrystal Washburn, 42, and her husband, Brian, ran Amore Pools Inc., based in Vero Beach, for just over two years. But Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators said during that time the company defrauded upwards of 150 customers out of at least $2 million.

Indian River County court records show she was found guilty of the following charges:

  • False information on application for a contractor's license
  • Unlicensed contractor during state of emergency
  • Organized scheme to defraud
  • Seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information
  • Two counts of money laundering
  • Omit/conceal information to avoid workers compensation premium
  • Insurance application fraud

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.

The Washburns were both arrested in October 2021 after FDLE investigators found the two were collecting money from their customers at Amore Pools Inc., but not finishing jobs. Customers said the work that was completed would often fail inspections.

Chrystal Washburn's husband, Brian, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in August 2022 for money laundering, fraudulent use of personal IDs of his customers and organized scheme to defraud.

FDLE found more than 100 victims, and investigators said the Washburns took millions of dollars.

