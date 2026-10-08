Vero Beach remembers 17-year-old Sulli Bah as family seeks justice

Family, friends, teachers and classmates gathered at Farm & Flame in Vero Beach on Wednesday to remember 17-year-old Sulliman “Sulli” Bah, who was fatally shot during a meetup at Garcia Boat Ramp last week, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are examining whether the shooting may have involved self-defense.

The celebration of life was held at the Vero Beach restaurant where Bah worked. Through tears and memories, those who knew him described the Sebastian River High School student as kind, funny, hardworking and someone who could light up a room.

Friends remember Sulli as positive person

As rain poured down Wednesday evening, flowers, candles and photographs filled Farm & Flame while people who knew Bah stood together to honor his life.

Isaac Rodriguez, who knew Bah, said Bah made an impact on everyone around him.

“He touched everybody’s heart and he was just really kind and he always lit up the room,” Rodriguez said.

Bah's close friends told WPTV he was focused on his future and enjoyed spending time with the people closest to him.

Alex Cortez said he and Bah boxed together, spent time together and shared many memories.

“He was a very positive guy. He was always about working, he was intelligent, he had a big future,” Cortez said.

Friend Xavi Espinosa remembered Bah as someone who could immediately make others feel welcome.

“Even when I first met him, I felt he was such a good soul,” Espinosa said.

Family seeks justice as investigation continues

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Bah was at a meetup at Garcia Boat Ramp on Friday when shots were fired. The sheriff's office said investigators are looking into whether the shooting was self-defense. No arrests have been made.

Bah's mother, Chelynn Godfrey, described her son as a loving and caring teenager who had his entire life ahead of him. She said she wants investigators to consider all the facts as they determine what happened.

“I just ask that law enforcement truly looks at the big picture. I just want them to really look at the facts and I hope that they get this right,” Godfrey said. “I hope his shooter is arrested and I hope he goes to jail.”

Teachers and friends share memories

During the celebration, people took turns sharing memories of Bah and the impact he had on their lives.

Angela Sanders, one of Bah's former sixth grade teachers, remembered his personality and smile. “His personality is amazing, his smile lit up a room,” Sanders said.

Myan Agosto said Bah was the type of friend who regularly checked on the people around him.

“He never failed to make sure everybody was okay,” Agosto said. “He was just a really good friend.”

Another friend, Zani Zoutten, remembered spending time with Bah during sixth period and described him as a happy person.

The memories shared Wednesday showed how many people Bah touched during his 17 years.

“He may not have lived so many years in this room, but the days he made on this earth — look at this room,” another speaker said during the celebration.

Bah's funeral is scheduled for Saturday.