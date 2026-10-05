Indian River County Sheriff's Office to give update on shooting death of 17-year-old boy

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference on Monday at 1:15 p.m. regarding the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

WATCH LIVE AT 1:15 P.M.:



Sheriff Eric Flowers is expected to give an update on the shooting that occurred late Friday night and resulted in the teen's death.

The 17-year-old died after being shot on Friday at around 11:24 p.m. in the 3700 block of County Road 512, near Garcia Boat Ramp, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

WATCH: 17-year-old dies after shooting near Garcia's Boat Ramp

17-year-old dies after shooting near Garcia's Boat Ramp in Indian River County

The teen was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center before being flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. No information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.