17-year-old dies after shooting near Garcia's Boat Ramp in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old died after being shot near a boat ramp in Indian River County late Friday night, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a juvenile shot in the 3700 block of County Road 512, near Garcia's Boat Ramp, at approximately 11:24 p.m.

The sheriff's office said deputies found the 17-year-old and began lifesaving measures until Indian River County Fire Rescue arrived.

The teen was taken to Sebastian River Medical Center before being flown to Holmes Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives with the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division and crime scene personnel are processing the scene and interviewing multiple witnesses.

Investigators said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

No information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

The investigation remains active.

