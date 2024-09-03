'Somebody has to say something:' Gifford residents seeking answers after 2 recent shootings

GIFFORD, Fla. — A community in search of solutions.

Two murders in a matter of weeks not only have the attention of law enforcement, but also residents in Gifford. The crimes happened in the area just north of Vero Beach.

Lifetime Gifford resident William Shelley says many in the community aren't used to these type of crimes.

"To see some of the violence we're seeing right now is not a common practice in our community," he said.

In the past month, the violence has become too common.

Robert Trusty III was shot and killed in mid-August. Then early Monday, another young life was lost to gun violence.

Law enforcement focuses on those who may be responsible in both cases. Sheriff Eric Flowers sends a message in the aftermath of Monday's homicide.

"Expect that our team is going to be all over you. We're going to keep stopping you. We're going to keep giving you tickets. We're going to keep citing you for everything we possibly can. Until you're behind bars or you change your ways," he said.

WPTV "Somebody has to be held accountable on behalf of my community," said Indian River County NAACP President Tony Brown.

Indian River County NAACP President Tony Brown says he's looking to bridge any gap between the community and police, so people who may know something in these cases come forward.

"With two young men dying in my community, it's appalling," said Brown. "And somebody has to stand up, somebody has to do something, somebody has to say something. Somebody has to be held accountable on behalf of my community."

We're still awaiting the name of the victim who died in the Monday morning shooting. Indian River County Sheriff's Office says they will release the name soon.