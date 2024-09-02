Shooting near lounge in Indian River County claims man's life

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead following an overnight shooting near a lounge in Indian River County, deputies said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred near the 4016 Old Dixie Hwy. in Gifford just before 3 a.m.

Deputies said a large crowd was parked along the road near the lounge when several shots were heard. A man was later found unresponsive with several gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-569-6700 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

Tips can be sent to Sgt. Kevin Jaworski 772-475-8552 or kjaworski@ircsheriff.org.