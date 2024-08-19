Watch Now
'So senseless': Family, friends of 23-year-old killed in Vero Beach seeking answers as investigation continues

Family friend Michael Marsh spoke with WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache about the loss of Robert Trusty III who was shot in Vero Beach last week
When deputies arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Robert Trusty unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound.
VERO BEACH, Fla. — The family of Robert Trusty III is struggling to process his loss — but a family friend says what they want most is justice.

“I’m sure that it’s just a nightmare that he can’t wake up from,” stated Michael Marsh, a long time friend of Trust III's father.

Trusty III’s life was tragically cut short by gunfire last Thursday in a Vero Beach neighborhood. Indian River County Sheriffs office is investigating the homicide.

Marsh spoke with WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache, remembering Trusty’s impact in the community.

“His dad is my best friend, and we both watched each other’s kids grow up," Marsh said. "To not be able to see him continue into fatherhood and grow up, and everything that you expected to see as a father, that hurts.”

“You would never expect to bury your child and I think that’s the part right now that I just feel for him," said Marsh. "I couldn’t even fathom it.”

Marsh is calling for solutions, following the tragedy. The family started a GoFundMe to ease funeral costs.

“He was a son, he was a brother, he was a nephew, he was someone in the church," shared Marsh, "His life mattered to us all. There’s never a reason to take another life and so senseless.”

Loved ones feel confident an arrest will be made soon — as authorities say they have identified several persons of interest.

“The whole family is just rocked by it," said Marsh. "You can see from the mom’s side, the dad’s side. Everyone is all on the same page and that is, we need a conclusion.”

