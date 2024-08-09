Indian River County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Vero Beach

Watch Now
It is being investigated as a homicide
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of 3100 43rd Street in Vero Beach.

An adult male was discovered unresponsive, with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is being investigated as a homicide. Authorities have not released a name yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (772-569-6700) or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers (1-800-273-TIPS).

