Prosecutors will seek death penalty against 2 men accused of killing grandmother, pregnant granddaughter

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the suspects in a home invasion case on the Treasure Coast that claimed three lives late last year.

Aiden Christman and Toby Featherston were arrested in March after a grandmother and her pregnant granddaughter were killed in the Vero Beach Highlands neighborhood in November 2024.

Amanda Baker and her granddaughter Shelby Lynn Baker, who was 19, died.

Shelby Lynn Baker's father told WPTV last year that his daughter was pregnant.

Court filings on Wednesday show that the State Attorney's Office will seek the death penalty against both Christman and Featherston.

The filings this week by prosecutors called the killings "cold, calculated and premeditated ... without any pretense of moral or legal justification."

When the killings occurred, Sheriff Eric Flowers called the case a "heinous crime."

Featherston is the brother of Shelby Lynn Baker's ex-boyfriend, who apparently lived at the home for a short time.

Flowers said the fatal home invasion was driven by a personal vendetta of Featherston, who was released from prison on Nov. 4, 2024, six days before the fatal home invasion.

Featherston and Christman are both being held without bond on several charges, including first-degree murder.