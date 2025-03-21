2nd arrest made in Indian River County home invasion that claimed lives of grandmother, granddaughter

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has announced a second arrest in a November 2024 home invasion in the Vero Beach Highlands neighborhood, in which a grandmother, granddaughter and unborn child were killed.

Sheriff Eric Flowers announced the arrest of Toby Featherston, 20, Friday afternoon during a news conference via Zoom.

Flowers said Featherston and Aiden Christman, 20, who was arrested on Tuesday, both played a role in the deaths of Amanda Baker and her granddaughter, Shelby Lynn Baker on Nov. 10, 2024.

Flowers said DNA found on a knife and a stolen firearm recovered in the crimes connected Featherston and Christman to the crime.

Featherston and Aiden are both in jail on first-degree murder and premeditated murder charges.

The details surrounding who stabbed and shot the victims are unclear, Flowers said.

This is a developing story.