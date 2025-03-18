Arrest made in Indian River County home invasion that claimed lives of grandmother, granddaughter

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made in a November 2024 home invasion in the Vero Beach Highlands neighborhood, in which a grandmother, granddaughter and unborn child were killed.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested Aiden Christman on Tuesday.

According to the state attorney's office, Christman is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder of an unborn child and burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery while armed.

The home invasion took place in the 600 block of 23rd Place Southwest, in the early morning hours of Nov. 10.

Region Indian River County Mom recounts nearly being hit by stray bullet during double homicide Kayla McDermott

Amanda Baker and her granddaughter Shelby Lynn Baker, who was 19, are the victims.

Charlie Baker —Shelby Lynn's father and Amanda's son — told WPTV in November that his daughter was pregnant.

"My daughter was just 19. She hadn't even begun to truly experience life," he said.