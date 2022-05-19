Watch
Officials searching for missing boater from Indian River County

Boat located in Melbourne with motor running
U.S. Coast Guard
Posted at 11:53 PM, May 18, 2022
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Officials are searching for a boater after his vessel was found in Melbourne on Wednesday evening.

According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Dale Hossfield left his residence in Vero Beach around 10:30 a.m. to pick up his boat from dry storage in a Fort Pierce marina and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officials initiated a search and located Hossfield's boat in Melbourne later in the evening with the motor still running.

Several agencies are assisting with the search, including the U.S. Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

No more information was immediately available.

